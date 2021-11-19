KNOW ANYTHING? Police Probe Easton Shooting Involving Uncooperative Victim

Police are seeking answers about a Thursday night shooting in Easton involving a victim they say was not cooperative with their investigation.

Officers responding to an unrelated incident at St. Luke’s Hospital in Easton were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived in a private vehicle from the city just after 7 p.m., Lt. Matthew T. Gerould said in a release.

The victim — a 22-year-old man — did not cooperate with investigating officers, Gerould said.

Police recovered evidence of gunfire in the fire alley south of the 1000 block of Washington Street.

The man’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening, Gerould said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact city detectives at 610-250-6656 or the EPD tip line at 610-250-6635.

