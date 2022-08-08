Jury Finds Lehigh Valley Man Guilty Of Cyberstalking Government Worker, Ex-GF, Ex-Wife

A jury found a Lehigh Valley man guilty of cyberstalking three different victims, including a government worker, his ex-girlfriend, and his ex-wife, authorities announced.

A five-day trial in Easton led to a jury finding Anthony Elonis, 39, of Bethlehem, guilty of three separate counts of cyberstalking on Friday, August 5, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Elonis was indicted by a Philadelphia grand jury in July after allegedly cyberstalking three victims between 2018 and 2021, the office said.

The victims included a government employee in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Elonis’ former girlfriend, and Elonis’ ex-wife.

Elonis allegedly sent numerous intimidating and harassing emails to the government worker and sent harassing content via Twitter and through text messages to the worker and the other two victims.

Elonis is scheduled to be sentenced in Easton on Friday, Nov. 18.

