Hunters Find Skeletal Remains In Lehigh Valley: Report

Appalachian Trail in Moore Township
Appalachian Trail in Moore Township Photo Credit: http://mooretownship.org/app_park.html

An investigation has been launched into human remains found by hunters in the Lehigh Valley area, WMFZ reports.

The remains were located Monday evening in a secluded portion of the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township, the outlet says citing Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck.

The remains have been moved to the coroner’s office for an autopsy and identification, the report says.

