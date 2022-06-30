Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

Homicide Investigation Underway In Northampton County, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
Pennsylvania state police car
Pennsylvania state police car Photo Credit: Facebook (Pennsylvania state police)

State Police are investigating the homicide of a 67-year-old man in Northampton County.

Michael Austin Powers was found dead in a home on the 4000 block of Lower Three Mile Lane in Lehigh Township around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, state police said in a release.

The case remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at (610) 861-2026 and reference Incident No. PA22-834290.

Assisting agencies include Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Lehigh Township Police Department, Northampton County District Attorney’s Office and Northampton County Coroner’s Office.

