Homeowner Scares Off Men Moments Before Grand Theft Auto, Colonial Regional Police Say

Two men were moments away from stealing a vehicle when a Lehigh Valley homeowner caught them in the act and scared them off, police say.

Officers responded to the attempted theft report on the 1800 block of Mark Twain Circle in Bethlehem around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Colonial Regional Police said.

Upon arrival, officers were told that the homeowner confronted two men attempting to steal a vehicle when they ran away.

The men were described only as wearing dark clothing but were allegedly seen rummaging through several other unlocked vehicles in the area since the incident, police said.

Anyone who lives in the areas of the Mark Twain, Walt Whitman, Lord Byron neighborhood is asked to check for possible surveillance footage and report any findings to Detective Munch at 610-861-4820 or send an email with video to munch@colonialregionalpd.org.

