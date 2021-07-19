Contact Us
Gunman Fires Shots Into Lehigh Valley Restaurant

Big Woody's Sports Bar and Grill on Sullivan Trail in Forks Township
Big Woody's Sports Bar and Grill on Sullivan Trail in Forks Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A gunman was arrested after allegedly firing shots into a Lehigh Valley restaurant over the weekend, authorities said.

Easton resident Noah Johnson, 24, is accused of firing a gun into Big Woody's Sports Bar and Grill on Sullivan Trail in Forks Township around 2 a.m. Saturday, WFMZ reports citing local police.

Johnson was taken into custody Sunday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and a dozen counts of recklessly endangering another person, the report says.

No one inside the restaurant was injured, according to police, who did not clarify a possible motive.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Forks Township Police at 610-759-2200.

