Gunman Fires Shots Into Lehigh Valley Restaurant

A gunman was arrested after allegedly firing shots into a Lehigh Valley restaurant over the weekend, authorities said.

Easton resident Noah Johnson, 24, is accused of firing a gun into Big Woody's Sports Bar and Grill on Sullivan Trail in Forks Township around 2 a.m. Saturday, WFMZ reports citing local police.

Johnson was taken into custody Sunday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and a dozen counts of recklessly endangering another person, the report says.

No one inside the restaurant was injured, according to police, who did not clarify a possible motive.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Forks Township Police at 610-759-2200.

