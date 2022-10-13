Grudge-Holding Handgun Hider Shows Up At Victim's Work, Fires Round: Slate Belt Police

A man secretly holding a grudge was also concealing a handgun when he showed up at another man’s workplace and fired the weapon over a dispute, Slate Belt Police said.

Nicholas Bjorn Marshall, 40, was charged with felony firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault, Slate Belt Regional Police said in a release on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 103 N. Broadway in Wind Gap found that Marshall had arrived at the location and confronted the victim with a handgun just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, police said.

The address shows several locations on Google including Platinum Cutz Barber & Tattoo, Jimmeze Jewelers, and Reto’s Paint Wallpaper Carpet.

Marshall allegedly fired a gunshot at the ground toward the victim.

He was arrested and taken into custody, where it was discovered that he did not have a concealed carry permit.

Marshall was being held in the Northampton County Prison with bail set at $50,000.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.