Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: Hazmat Crew Called To Fire At Multi-Vehicle Crash Along US 30 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
Police & Fire

Grudge-Holding Handgun Hider Shows Up At Victim's Work, Fires Round: Slate Belt Police

Valerie Musson
Nicholas Bjorn Marshall, 40
Nicholas Bjorn Marshall, 40 Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

A man secretly holding a grudge was also concealing a handgun when he showed up at another man’s workplace and fired the weapon over a dispute, Slate Belt Police said.

Nicholas Bjorn Marshall, 40, was charged with felony firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault, Slate Belt Regional Police said in a release on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 103 N. Broadway in Wind Gap found that Marshall had arrived at the location and confronted the victim with a handgun just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, police said.

The address shows several locations on Google including Platinum Cutz Barber & Tattoo, Jimmeze Jewelers, and Reto’s Paint Wallpaper Carpet.

Marshall allegedly fired a gunshot at the ground toward the victim.

He was arrested and taken into custody, where it was discovered that he did not have a concealed carry permit.

Marshall was being held in the Northampton County Prison with bail set at $50,000.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

