Grand Jury Charges Woman With Felony Child Endangerment In Lehigh Valley Shooting

A 40-year-old woman was charged with felony child endangerment and other offenses in connection with a Lehigh Valley shooting, authorities announced.

A Northampton County Grand Jury charged Fatimah Scruggs with child endangerment and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure — both felonies — as well as reckless endangerment, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23.

An investigation and examination of found that Scruggs was involved in the December 2020 shooting that occurred on the 100 block of Willow Drive in Palmer Township, police said.

Scruggs, of Easton, was arraigned on the charges on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Source: Palmer Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

