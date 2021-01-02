Felony Charges For Reckless Lehigh Valley Driver, 41, Who Eluded Police With 3 Minors In Car

A 41-year-old man had three children in the car when he ignored officers’ attempts to pull him over in Northampton County over the weekend, police said.

Jeremy Daniel Morrell failed to stop for officers attempting to pull him over for reckless driving near Sullivan Trail and Belfast Road in Nazareth Saturday around 12:30 p.m., Slate Belt Police said.

Morrell, who had a suspended license due to a DUI, eventually stopped the car and was found to have three minors with him, police said.

Morrell was arrested and charged with three felony counts of endangering the welfare of children as well as several traffic infractions.

Source: Slate Belt Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

