Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Felony Charges For Reckless Lehigh Valley Driver, 41, Who Eluded Police With 3 Minors In Car

Valerie Musson
Slate Belt Regional Police Department
Slate Belt Regional Police Department Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional Police Department via Facebook

A 41-year-old man had three children in the car when he ignored officers’ attempts to pull him over in Northampton County over the weekend, police said.

Jeremy Daniel Morrell failed to stop for officers attempting to pull him over for reckless driving near Sullivan Trail and Belfast Road in Nazareth Saturday around 12:30 p.m., Slate Belt Police said.

Morrell, who had a suspended license due to a DUI, eventually stopped the car and was found to have three minors with him, police said.

Morrell was arrested and charged with three felony counts of endangering the welfare of children as well as several traffic infractions.

Source: Slate Belt Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

