Experienced NJ Skydiver Dies In PA Accident

A 74-year-old New Jersey man died in a Pennsylvania skydiving accident Sunday, officials said.

Ed Harney, of Paramus (Bergen County) -- an experienced skydiver -- was jumping from approximately 14,000 feet at Sky's the Limit Skydiving Center in East Stroudsburg when his parachute opened and he began to spiral around 11:30 a.m., NJ.com reports.

Harney's body was found approximately 360 feet east of Airport Road in Smithfield Township, near where the East Stroudsburg facility is located, the outlet said citing Pennsylvania State Police.

He was pronounced dead shortly after the incident in Smithfield Township, the Monroe County Coroner's Office said.

It was unclear if Harney's parachute had started to deploy, NJ.com said.

Harney was apparently a seasoned skydiver who had jumped with Sky's the Limit several times before.

The skydiving facility did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

