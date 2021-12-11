Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

‘Expect Delays:’ Route 33 Exit To Close For Emergency Bridge Repair, PennDOT Says

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
An exit on Route 33 north in Northampton County will close for emergency bridge repairs, PennDOT confirmed Friday.
An exit on Route 33 north in Northampton County will close for emergency bridge repairs, PennDOT confirmed Friday. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

An exit on Route 33 north in Northampton County will close for emergency bridge repairs, PennDOT confirmed Friday.

The William Penn Highway exit will close for an emergency repair at 7 p.m. and will remain closed for at least 24 hours, Bethlehem Township Police said.

All northbound traffic will be diverted off the William Penn Highway exit to the traffic signal.

Meanwhile, detoured traffic will continue straight and cross William Penn Highway to continue north on Route 33, police said.

“Expect traffic delays at this interchange,” police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.