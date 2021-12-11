‘Expect Delays:’ Route 33 Exit To Close For Emergency Bridge Repair, PennDOT Says

An exit on Route 33 north in Northampton County will close for emergency bridge repairs, PennDOT confirmed Friday.

The William Penn Highway exit will close for an emergency repair at 7 p.m. and will remain closed for at least 24 hours, Bethlehem Township Police said.

All northbound traffic will be diverted off the William Penn Highway exit to the traffic signal.

Meanwhile, detoured traffic will continue straight and cross William Penn Highway to continue north on Route 33, police said.

“Expect traffic delays at this interchange,” police said.

