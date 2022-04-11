Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Maryland Man Attacks Homeowner, State Troopers During Violent Pennsylvania Break-In: Police
Police & Fire

Drug Trafficker Sought In Lehigh Valley Found With Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Illegal Gun: Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Bethlehem police arrested a Montgomery County man in connection with a shooting on Oct. 7.
Bethlehem police arrested a Montgomery County man in connection with a shooting on Oct. 7. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

A known drug trafficker wanted in the Lehigh Valley area was found with fentanyl, crack cocaine, and an illegal gun, authorities said.

Esau Thomas was stopped in the 200 block of Broadway in Bethlehem during a concentrated enforcement effort on Thursday, Nov. 3, local police said.

Thomas was found with marijuana, leading to the execution of a search warrant at his home on the 500 block of Atlantic Street, where police allegedly found an additional half-pound, as well as fentanyl pills, crack cocaine, and a firearm that wasn’t his.

Thomas was charged accordingly, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.