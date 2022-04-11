Drug Trafficker Sought In Lehigh Valley Found With Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Illegal Gun: Police

A known drug trafficker wanted in the Lehigh Valley area was found with fentanyl, crack cocaine, and an illegal gun, authorities said.

Esau Thomas was stopped in the 200 block of Broadway in Bethlehem during a concentrated enforcement effort on Thursday, Nov. 3, local police said.

Thomas was found with marijuana, leading to the execution of a search warrant at his home on the 500 block of Atlantic Street, where police allegedly found an additional half-pound, as well as fentanyl pills, crack cocaine, and a firearm that wasn’t his.

Thomas was charged accordingly, police said.

