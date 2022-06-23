Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Drivers Escape Injury In 2-Car Crash At Busy Lehigh Valley Intersection: Police

Valerie Musson
Both drivers were fortunately unharmed as their vehicles collided at a busy Lehigh Valley intersection, authorities said.
Both drivers were fortunately unharmed as their vehicles collided at a busy Lehigh Valley intersection, authorities said. Photo Credit: Lower Mt Bethel Sandt's Eddy Fire Company via Facebook

Both drivers were fortunately unharmed as their vehicles collided at a busy Lehigh Valley intersection, authorities said.

The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded to the crash at Front and Lafayette Street just after 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, the department said.

Crews found that the vehicles had collided at the intersection and confirmed that both drivers were safe and uninjured.

Police kept one lane of traffic open while crews worked to mitigate the crash scene, which was cleared in about an hour.

Other volunteers include Assistant Chief 2653, Captain 2654, Lieutenant 2657, Lieutenant 2658, Firefighter Ryen Beers, Fire Police Captain, Darlene Mowrey, Fire Police Wayne, Greenwood, and Fire Police Lee Weaver. 

Pennsylvania State Police, DeBers Garage, and Reagle Towing also assisted.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

