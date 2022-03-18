Contact Us
Driver Hurt In Lehigh Valley Crash With Train Car (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
A driver was hurt after crashing into a train car in the Lehigh Valley area early Friday, authorities said.
A driver was hurt after crashing into a train car in the Lehigh Valley area early Friday, authorities said. Photo Credit: Lower Mt Bethel Sandt's Eddy Fire Company via Facebook

The driver was heading north on South Delaware Drive in Lower Mount Bethel Township and struck the side of the last car of a train that was crossing near the 5700 block around 2:15 a.m., the local fire company said.

The driver was treated at the scene for a minor head injury and refused medical transportation, the company said.

She was later turned over to state police, and the scene was cleared around 3:30 a.m.

Assisting agencies include Pennsylvania State Police, Suburban EMS 5, and Lanes Towing.

