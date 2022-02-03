Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Driver Hurt As Lehigh Valley Tractor-Trailer, Train Crash Causes Major Fluid Leak, Road Closure

Valerie Musson
A tractor-trailer driver was hospitalized after the vehicle collided with a train and shut down a major Lehigh Valley highway Thursday morning, state police confirmed. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tony Collina

A tractor-trailer driver was hospitalized after the vehicle collided with a train and shut down a major Lehigh Valley highway Thursday morning, state police confirmed.

The crash occurred at Route 512 and Locust Road in East Allen Township, Northampton County around 9:30 a.m., PSP Trooper Branosky said on Twitter.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to LVHN-Cedar Crest for treatment of unspecified injuries following the crash, which caused a massive amount of both goat milk and gasoline to spill all over the highway, according to The Morning Call.

All traffic was being detoured on Route 512 at both Jacksonville Road and Jaindl Blvd. as state police in Bethlehem were handling the investigation, Branosky said.

