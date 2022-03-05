Dog Trapped In Lehigh Valley House Fire Rescued, Revived With Oxygen (PHOTOS)

A dog trapped in a Lehigh Valley house fire was rescued and revived with Oxygen, authorities said.

The Palmer Municipal Fire Department responded to the blaze on Swanson Street and found the dog in the back of the home on Saturday, April 30, the company said.

Firefighters worked alongside Suburban Medics to bring the unresponsive dog outside and put her on Oxygen using a mask designed for animal use.

The dog was revived and began acting alert “within a few minutes,” the department said.

She was then taken to a nearby veterinarian and released shortly after.

The fire department thanked the Gail Hoover Foundation for their donation of the masks.

“These masks, although not used every day, are extremely valuable for us to have,” reads a post from PMFD.

“These masks allowed us to hand the dog back over to the homeowner after they suffered a terrible loss.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the rescue scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.