Disgruntled Lehigh Valley Ex Warehouse Worker Hits Brother With Car, Flees, Police Say

A disgruntled Lehigh Valley former warehouse worker was charged with a felony after intentionally his brother with his car while dropping him off for work at the same location, authorities said.

James Alan Mathews, 55, was charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, terroristic threats, defiant trespass, fleeing, and reckless driving, Palmer Township Police said.

Mathews — who was terminated from Majestic Athletics last year — was dropping his brother off at the warehouse when he sped through the parking lot and intentionally struck him out of anger toward management on Friday, July 15, police said.

Officers responding to the alleged assault were told that Mathews was driving his maroon Jeep Compass in circles in the middle of both travel lanes on Newlins Mill Road, police said.

Mathews then allegedly failed to stop for officers’ activated lights and sirens for about one mile, according to police.

Mathews was subsequently taken into custody and charged.

Source: Palmer Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

