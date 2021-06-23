Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Feds: Jersey Shore Swindler Embezzled Hundreds Of Thousands From Philly Start-Up
Police & Fire

DEVELOPING: Police Probe Bethlehem Shooting

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Intersection of Center Street and E. Broad Street in Bethlehem
Intersection of Center Street and E. Broad Street in Bethlehem Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Bethlehem were investigating multiple reports of a shooting Wednesday morning.

Initial reports state the victim was shot in the arm in front of 7-Eleven on E. Broad Street around 7 a.m.

The suspect then fled in a Silver Honda in an unknown direction, according to the initial and unconfirmed report.

Bethlehem Police confirmed their presence around Center and E. Broad Streets.

Residents were asked to avoid the area during the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.