DEVELOPING: Police Probe Bethlehem Shooting

Police in Bethlehem were investigating multiple reports of a shooting Wednesday morning.

Initial reports state the victim was shot in the arm in front of 7-Eleven on E. Broad Street around 7 a.m.

The suspect then fled in a Silver Honda in an unknown direction, according to the initial and unconfirmed report.

Bethlehem Police confirmed their presence around Center and E. Broad Streets.

Residents were asked to avoid the area during the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

