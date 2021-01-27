DelCo School Security Guard L'Toray Hill Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 3rd Grader

A Delaware County school security guard has been accused of sexually assaulting a student over the course of eight years beginning when the alleged victim was 8 years old, authorities said.

L'Toray Hill, 35, a security guard with the Penn Wood School District, has been charged with institutional sexual assault and related crime resulting from conduct authorities said began when the victim was in third grade at Walnut Street Elementary School, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Their contact apparently culminated in a sexual relationship when she was 16-years-old, Stollsteimer said.

The victim told investigators that Hill took a special interest in her and she thought of him as a father figure, according to an interview conducted in November 2020 by Sergeant Robin Clark and Detective Mark Bucci of the Child Abuse and Exploitation Task Force.

She mentioned that Hill's comments became more frequent and more salacious as she matured, Stollsteimer said.

Hill apparently kept in contact with the victim as she graduated to middle school and when she was 14, he gave her an unsolicited kiss, Stollsteimer said.

Hill's behaviors became more aggressive when the victim turned 16 in June 2017 and culminated in the initiation of a sexual relationship that continued until November 2018, Stollsteimer said.

The sexual encounters occurred at a Penn Wood Elementary School multiple times, as well as at Hill's house, according to Stollsteimer.

The victim also reported that Hill sent her sexually suggestive pictures of himself over the course of the sexual relationship, Stollsteimer said.

Hill was released after posting 10 percent of $75,000 bail and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 3.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.