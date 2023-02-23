Coroner IDs Bethlehem Crash Victim

Officials have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bethlehem over the weekend.

Joseph G. Rodriguez, 32, of Bethlehem, was driving north on Route 412 near Commerce Center Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 18, said Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement.

Just before 10 p.m., Rodriguez's car veered off the road, hitting several trees before coming to a rest, the coroner said. He was rushed to St. Luke's University Hospital on Ostrum Street when he was pronounced dead minutes later, officials wrote.

Rodriguez's cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner was accidental, Buglio added.

It's not clear what caused Rodridguez's car to leave the roadway, but the case remains under investigation by City of Bethlehem police, the coroner said.

