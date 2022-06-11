Coroner Called To Lower Mount Bethel Crash: Report

A serious crash involving two vehicles brought the Northampton County Coroner’s Office to the scene Sunday, Nov. 6, 69 News reports.

The crash occurred 1:40 p.m. at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road, closing the area for investigation, the Lower Mt Bethel Sandt's Eddy Fire Company said.

According to 69 News, one person died and others were injured. No further information was being released.

PA State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

