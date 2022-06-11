Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Coroner Called To Lower Mount Bethel Crash: Report

Cecilia Levine
Lower Mt Bethel Sandt's Eddy Fire Company.
Photo Credit: Lower Mt Bethel Sandt's Eddy Fire Company Facebook

A serious crash involving two vehicles brought the Northampton County Coroner’s Office to the scene Sunday, Nov. 6, 69 News reports.

The crash occurred 1:40 p.m. at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road, closing the area for investigation, the Lower Mt Bethel Sandt's Eddy Fire Company said.

According to 69 News, one person died and others were injured. No further information was being released.

PA State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here for more from 69 News.

