Charity Money Stolen From Poconos Gas Station: Police

Police in Monroe County are seeking the suspect who they say stole a jar filled with donations to charity from an area gas station.

Pocono Township police were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Routes 611 and 715 in Tannersville around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 27, the department said in a release.

There, staff told officers that the pictured suspect ran off with a donation jar containing $50, police said. He fled in a dark SUV, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pocono Township Police Officer Christopher Gupko at cgupko@poconopd.org.

