Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 6-Year-Old Buried Alive By Pennsylvania Dad: DA
Police & Fire

BUSTED: PA Man, 53, Arrested On Felony Meth, Cocaine Distribution Warrant: Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Keith Lee Werkheiser, 53
Keith Lee Werkheiser, 53 Photo Credit: Forks Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

A 53-year-old PA man was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with possession and intent to deliver meth and cocaine, authorities announced.

Keith Lee Werkheiser, of Forks Township, was arrested around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 by Palmer Township Police on a felony warrant, Forks Township Police said.

He was charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

The charges stem from a traffic stop near Mavis Discount Tire on Wednesday, May 18, when Werkheiser was allegedly found with various amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, DailyVoice.com reported.

A consultation with the Northampton County District Attorney's Office led to the approval of criminal charges and the filing of a warrant for Werkheiser’s arrest on Monday, Sept. 19.

Werkheiser was charged and is scheduled to appear in court.

Source: Forks Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.