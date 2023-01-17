Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police

Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed.

Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.

Both vehicles veered off the right shoulder of the highway before overturning multiple times, ejecting Innes, of Weatherly, and Bates, of Danville.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither were wearing seatbelts during the crash, which remained under investigation, police said.

Tributes were already hitting social media for one of the victims:

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Stroudsburg.

