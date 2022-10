The body of a 58-year-old man who had overdosed was found behind a Lehigh Valley diner, authorities said.

Drug paraphernalia was found next to the unidentified man's body behind the Mount Bethel Diner on North Delaware Drive around 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police said only that the victim was from Tower City.

