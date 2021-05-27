Bethlehem Police Seek ID For Suspect, Vehicle In 50-Foot Gooseneck Trailer Theft

Bethlehem Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect and vehicle in connection to the theft of a 50-foot trailer on Tuesday afternoon.

A 50-foot Texas Pride ‘Gooseneck’ trailer with Mississippi registration #H7860R was stolen from the area of Hillside Avenue around 3 p.m., Bethlehem Police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 610-691-6660, email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov or use the Northampton County Non-Emergency line at 610-865-7187.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.