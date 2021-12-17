Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Bethlehem Police Seek ID For ShopRite Wallet Thieves

Valerie Musson
Bethlehem Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects who worked together to steal an elderly woman’s wallet at a local ShopRite.
The suspects, pictured above, followed the victim into the foyer of the store on Dec. 2 around 10:15 a.m., Bethlehem Township police said in a release.

The female suspect then dropped coins on the ground in front of the victim, whose wallet was taken from her purse by the male suspect while she was helping the woman pick up the coins, police said.

The man hid the wallet in his jacket and fled on foot with the other suspect, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Fox at 610-419-9646 or efox@bethlehemtwp.com

