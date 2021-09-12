Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Bethlehem Police Seek ID For Brazen Porch Pirate Caught On Video

Valerie Musson
The suspect — seen above — stole a package from a porch on Carter Road in Bethlehem Township and fled as a passenger in a silver vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, township police said.
Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

Bethlehem Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a porch pirate who was caught on surveillance footage in a brazen package theft.

The suspect — seen above — stole a package from a porch on Carter Road in Bethlehem Township and fled as a passenger in a silver vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, township police said.

Neighborhood residents are asked to check surveillance footage, check for missing packages and report any thefts to police.

Scroll down to view the full 21-second surveillance clip.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Inv. Fox at 610-419-9646 or send an email to efox@bethlehemtwp.com.

