Bethlehem Police Interrupt Man Torching Apartment After Neighbors Call 911, Authorities Say

Police arrived to what would have been an arson fire in Bethlehem seconds before the apartment went up in flames last Wednesday, authorities said.

Gasoline had been poured on the kitchen floor of a stove, which was smoking, when authorities arrived two 631 Center Street March 31 around 2 p.m., Betlehem police said.

Joshua Bartholomew, 32, had broken through a wall connected to an adjoining apartment and warned that he was burning the house down, authorities said.

Bartholomew was promptly taken into custody and charged with arson and risking a catastrophe.

He was arraigned and committed to Northampton County Prison under $50,000 bail.

Due to the quick actions of the responding officers and fire department personnel, no residents or neighbors were injured.

