Bethlehem Man, 54, Killed In 2-Car Crash, Coroner Says

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that killed a 54-year-old man before dawn Sunday.

The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Newburg Road in Upper Nazareth Township just after 2:15 a.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said.

Anthony J. Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being handled by the Upper Nazareth Township Police Department and the Coroner’s office. No further details were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.