Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Bethlehem Ice Fisherman, 70, Goes Missing During Trip To PA State Park

Valerie Musson
Beltzville State Park
Beltzville State Park Photo Credit: https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/BeltzvilleStatePark

A 70-year-old ice fisherman from Bethlehem went missing during a visit to a state park in Carbon County, reports say.

The man, who was not named, arrived at Beltzville State Park around 8 a.m. Thursday, LehighValleyLive reports citing police and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The man’s wife reported him missing around 8 p.m. when he didn’t come home, the outlet states.

A search by park staff, emergency crews and a state police helicopter was suspended for the night around 11 p.m., though the man’s vehicle was found parked near the Preachers Camp Boat Launch, authorities said.

The man’s ice fishing gear was also found on the lake ice, where authorities picked up their search again around 9 a.m.

“It is presumed that he went under in the area where his fishing equipment was located,” a DCNR spokesman told the outlet.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PSP Lehighton at 610-681-1850.

