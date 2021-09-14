Belligerent St. Luke’s Patient, 32, Found With Meth Following Northampton County Warrant Arrest

A belligerent patient at a St. Luke’s medical practice n Northampton County was found with methamphetamine after he was arrested on an active bench warrant last week, authorities said.

David S. Carpenter, 32, was acting belligerent in the waiting room at St. Luke’s Blue Valley Family Practice on Male Road in Wind Gap Sept. 8 around 2:40 p.m., Slate Belt Regional Police said.

Responding officers carried out a follow-up investigation confirming that Carpenter had an active bench warrant out of Luzerne County, police said.

Carpenter was taken into police custody, where a search of his pockets turned up a cigarette box with a bag of methamphetamine, a glass pipe, a wax packet and two burnt marijuana blunts, police said.

Carpenter was charged with several drug offenses and taken to Northampton County Prison.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

