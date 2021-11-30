'Be Aware:' Woman Victimized In ‘Bank Jugger’ Burglary Scheme, Bethlehem Police Say

Police in Bethlehem are seeking clues while warning locals of a new method used by burglars to target recent banking customers.

The Dodge minivan pictured above was parked next to a woman withdrawing cash at Bank of America on Butztown Road in Bethlehem around 11 a.m. on Nov. 18, township police said in a Tuesday release.

The driver then followed the woman from the bank to the ShopRite on Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township, police said.

After the woman entered the store, the burglar exited the minivan, smashed the front passenger window of her car, and stole the envelope with cash from her glove box, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Fox at 610-419-9646 or email efox@bethlehemtwp.com.

This type of burglary has become known as “bank jugging,” police say.

“Bank jugging describes the actions of an actor who watches people entering and leaving banks,” Bethlehem Township police said.

“When the actor suspects that an individual has left the bank with cash on them, they follow them to their next location. The jugger then either takes the money by force or breaks into the individual's car or home to get the unattended cash.”

To help prevent becoming a bank jugging victim, stay vigilant when using ATMs and be aware of your surroundings, keeping a particular eye out for drivers backed into parking spaces who don’t exit their vehicles to conduct business.

It’s also a good idea to conceal cash before leaving the bank, not openly carry bank bags or envelopes and not leave bank bags unattended in a vehicle.

Anyone who feels as though they are being followed is urged to continue driving, call 911, describe their location and remain on the line until being found by a marked police car.

“Be aware — local bank jugging — be mindful of your surroundings and report suspicious activity,” police said.

