Arsonist Caused Blaze That Evacuated Lehigh Valley Red Roof Inn: Police

Cecilia Levine
John Henry Zarzycki
John Henry Zarzycki Photo Credit: Palmer Township PD/Palmer Fire Pix

A 38-year-old man has been charged with arson in a fire that evacuated 52 rooms at a Lehigh Valley Red Roof Inn last week, according to news reports and authorities.

John Henry Zarzycki was arrested after the 8:12 a.m. blaze Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Palmer Township Red Roof Inn, according to local police.

A second alarm was called at the building, as firefighters "tore apart the room" on the third floor of the building, but found nothing, fire officials tell LehighValleyLive.

Police did not immediately provide further details in announcing Zarzycki's arrest. He was charged with arson, risking catastrophe and 20 counts of recklessly endangering another.

