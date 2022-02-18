Allentown Man Pleads Guilty In Deadly Fentanyl Overdose, Northampton County DA Says

A 32-year-old Allentown man pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly fentanyl overdose, authorities said.

Scott Guth, of the 200 block of S. 15th Street, pleaded guilty Thursday to drug delivery resulting in death, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office said.

Guth sold two bundles of fentanyl that caused the death of 25-year-old Joseph Dell’Alba on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, the DA said.

Dell’Alba took the substance — which later tested positive for methamphetamine, Tramadol, Xylazine, and fentanyl — at the Nazareth apartment of Marissa Metler, who was also facing charges for murder and drug delivery resulting in death, authorities said.

Dell’Alba was hospitalized for four days before dying from “acute intoxication due to the combined narcotic effects.”

Guth was being held at Northampton County Prison pending his sentencing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.