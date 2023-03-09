Allentown Man Drove To Bethlehem To Abuse Teen: Police

An Allentown resident sits in a Northampton County jail cell after police say he drove to Bethlehem early Thursday to meet a minor for sex.

Angel Rivera-Rodriguez, 37, was arrested on March 9 following a seven-month investigation, said Bethlehem police in a statement.

Authorities say that in July of last year, Rivera-Rodiguez began corresponding online with a decoy he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. In conversations with the decoy, police said he sent explicit pictures of himself and urged the "teen" to delete his messages.

At 6 a.m. on Thursday, Rivera-Rodriguez parked at the pre-arranged meeting spot, turned off his headlights, and texted the decoy that he had arrived, police said. He was arrested at the scene and booked on multiple felony charges including unlawful contact with a minor, according to state court records.

He remains in jail in lieu of a $20,000 bail bond, according to judicial filings.

