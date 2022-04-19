Alert Issued For Missing Lehigh Valley Woman With Severe Dementia

An alert has been issued for a missing Lehigh Valley woman who police say suffers from severe dementia.

The woman pictured above was last seen near Palmer Park Mall, township police said Tuesday, April 19.

She was wearing a black leather coat and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information about the woman’s location is asked to contact the Palmer Township Police Department at (610) 759-2200.

Source: Palmer Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

