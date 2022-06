Pennsylvania State Police have issued an alert for a runaway teen from the Lehigh Valley area.

Kaley Cronin, 14, ran away from KidsPeace on Sunday, June 5, Bethlehem PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky said on Twitter.

Anyone with information about Cronin’s location is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 610-861-2026.

