Accused Scammer Busted At Doorstep Of Elderly Would-Be Victim Who Almost Lost Thousands: Police

A man accused of trying to scam an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars was busted as he showed up on her doorstep to collect the payment, state police said.

Troopers taking the report of the scam at a home on Juniper Court in East Allen Township on Wednesday, July 27 were told by the 88-year-old homeowner that she received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson stating that he was in prison and needed money to get out of jail.

Another person then got on the phone and claimed to be a lawyer before asking the woman for $6,500 in cash, police said.

The woman reportedly withdrew money from the bank and contacted police, who arrested Elvis Isaac Polanco, 25, of Allentown, as he arrived at her home.

Polanco was charged with theft by deception (false impression) and conspiracy of theft by deception (false impression), both felonies.

