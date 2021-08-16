Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

5 Hospitalized After Utility Van Strikes Hyundai Attempting Illegal U-Turn On Route 33

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Pennsylvania State Police
Pennsylvania State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Facebook

Five people were hospitalized before dawn Monday after a utility van crashed into a car attempting to make an illegal u-turn on Route 33 in Northampton County, state police said.

The driver of a Hyundai Elantra was exiting the ramp from Rt. 22 eastbound to Rt. 33 southbound and attempted to make an illegal u-turn in the middle of the highway near milepost 3.8 in Bethlehem Township just before 4 a.m., state police said.

Meanwhile, a Ford Econoline in the right lane struck the Hyundai and caused it to rotate counter clockwise before coming to rest facing eastbound in the middle of the right and left lane, authorities said.

The Hyundai driver and both passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, police said.

The Ford driver and one passenger were also hospitalized with suspected minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Easton Auto Body.

Assisting agencies include the Bethlehem Township Fire Department, Bethlehem Township EMS and Suburban EMS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.