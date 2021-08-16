5 Hospitalized After Utility Van Strikes Hyundai Attempting Illegal U-Turn On Route 33

Five people were hospitalized before dawn Monday after a utility van crashed into a car attempting to make an illegal u-turn on Route 33 in Northampton County, state police said.

The driver of a Hyundai Elantra was exiting the ramp from Rt. 22 eastbound to Rt. 33 southbound and attempted to make an illegal u-turn in the middle of the highway near milepost 3.8 in Bethlehem Township just before 4 a.m., state police said.

Meanwhile, a Ford Econoline in the right lane struck the Hyundai and caused it to rotate counter clockwise before coming to rest facing eastbound in the middle of the right and left lane, authorities said.

The Hyundai driver and both passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, police said.

The Ford driver and one passenger were also hospitalized with suspected minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Easton Auto Body.

Assisting agencies include the Bethlehem Township Fire Department, Bethlehem Township EMS and Suburban EMS.

