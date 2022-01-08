3 Separate Crashes Cause Serious Delays On Route 78 In Lehigh Valley, State Police Say

Three separate crashes were causing serious delays on Route 78 in the Lehigh Valley, state police said.

While the specific locations of the crashes were not immediately clear, they all occurred in Northampton County on the morning of Monday, August 1, PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

Delays were expected as state police investigated the trio of collisions.

Meanwhile, motorists were asked to use Route 22 as a detour, Branosky said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

