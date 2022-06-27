3 Hospitalized In Serious 4-Car Crash At PA Toll Plaza, State Police Say (PHOTOS)

Three people were hospitalized following a serious four-car crash at a Pennsylvania toll plaza on Route 78, state police said.

Officers at the Belfast station responded to the crash at lane two of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission on Route 78 westbound near milepost 76.0 in Williams Township (Northampton County) just before 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 26.

A speeding 51-year-old Blakeslee, PA driver went airborne after hitting another car that was stopped paying a toll with two other vehicles behind him, police said.

The driver then rotated clockwise about 180 degrees before landing on top of the first car parked behind the driver paying the toll, causing two more rear-end crashes, police said.

The Blakeslee driver was taken to St. Luke’s Bethlehem for treatment of numerous injuries, while a 55-year-old driver and 30-year-old passenger — both from Kernersville, NC — were taken to St. Luke’s Anderson for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Assisting agencies include the Dewey Fire Company, Easton Emergency Squad, Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company, Suburban EMS, Williams Township Fire Company, Easton Fire Department, and Fast Lane.

Scroll down to view photos from the crash scene.

