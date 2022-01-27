3-Alarm Fire Ravages Lehigh Valley Home (PHOTOS)

A three-alarm fire ripped through a Lehigh Valley home Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at a home on Oakside Circle in Hanover Township around 10:30 a.m., according to the local volunteer fire company.

The bulk of the fire came from the back of the home, prompting the setup of a second water line through the front door, the company said.

A third alarm was later requested for manpower and additional tankers, the fire department said.

The fire was brought under control with help from the Colonial Regional Police Department and Hanover Public Works.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.