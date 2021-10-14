$2K Reward For Info Leading To Arrest In PA Hit-And-Run That Killed 7-Year-Old Boy

Authorities in Pennsylvania are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the pickup truck driver who struck and killed a 7-year-old boy riding a bicycle earlier this year.

State Police responding to the hit-and-run report near 315 Bonnieville Road in Huntington Township, Lazerne County found the boy’s body on March 5.

The boy was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck that fled east on Bonnieville Road, police said. The driver has not come forward.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact PSP Shickshinny at (570) 542-4117 or the PA Crime Stoppers anonymous toll-free line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

All calls are anonymous and could result in a cash reward of $2,000.

