Police & Fire

2 Extricated From Crumpled Car, Taken To Trauma Center In Deadly Lehigh Valley Crash (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Two victims were extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a deadly Tuesday afternoon crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Photo Credit: Nancy Run Fire Company via Facebook

Two victims were extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a deadly Tuesday afternoon crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the crash on Freemansburg Avenue near Linden Street in Bethlehem Township found a vehicle that had slammed into a wall and telephone pole shortly before 12 p.m., the Nancy Run Fire Company said.

Crew members used hydraulic tools to safely remove the pair of victims from the crumpled vehicle.

Both were removed in about 20 minutes before being taken to a local trauma center, the fire company said.

One of the victims has since been pronounced dead, according to WMFZ.

Freemansburg Avenue was closed between Washington and Linden streets for the crash investigation but has since reopened, township police said.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bethlehem Township Police Department.

