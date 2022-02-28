150 Gallons Of Diesel Stolen From Lehigh Valley Fuel Tanks, Police Say

Police are seeking clues after about 150 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from tanks in Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

An unknown suspect drove up to fuel tanks on the 3200 block of Apples Church Road in Bethlehem and pumped about 150 gallons overnight on Wednesday, Feb. 23, Lower Saucon Police said.

“It appears that the fuel may have been pumped into another vehicle due to muddy tire tracks leaving the area of the fuel pump,” police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call the police department at 610-759-2200.

Source: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.