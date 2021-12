One person was injured in a crash on a busy highway in Northampton County early Monday, WFMZ reports.

The car was travelling westbound on I-78 near the Route 33 exit in Williams Township around 3:30 a.m. when it struck a median, the outlet says citing police.

The driver was hospitalized with unknown injuries, according to the outlet.

Click here for the full report from WFMZ.

