Poconos Motorcyclist Fatally Struck By Septic Truck, Troopers Say

It happened on Saturday, May 13 around 3:20 p.m., troopers wrote in a release. The motorcyclist, an unnamed 26-year-old Stroudsburg resident, was headed south on Route 715 when he lost control and skidded into the northbound lane, authorities said.

During the slide, he was separated from the bike, which hit traveled off the road and hit a tree before skidding back into the southbound lane, the release says. The motorcyclist, meanwhile, was left laying in the northbound lane.

A "large septic tanker truck" headed north managed to avoid the bike but hit the rider, and his injuries were fatal, troopers said.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, and no charges were filed, according to the release.

Investigators have not named the victim and said they are not sure how he lost control of the motorcycle.

It's at least the third fatal motorcycle accident in Monroe County in recent weeks.

State police have said that a motorcyclist fleeing officers crashed and died in Hamilton Township on May 8, and a 20-year-old Middle Smithfield man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on May 6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.