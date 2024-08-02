Harold "Harry" C. Daleus (also known as Dalaeus), Jr., 49, of Bethlehem, was sentenced to 20 years in prison to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release for the production of child pornography and related offenses, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero detailed in the release.

Daleus sent over $24,000 to the Philippines over several years, "in order to view the live transmissions of children being sexually abused at his direction," as stated in the release.

His role in this human trafficking was discovered in a Homeland Security Investigation launched in Dec. 2022, according to the USDOJ. His HP laptop and Motorolla cellphone were found to have "dozens of videos and images depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of prepubescent children," as stated in the release and in federal court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Daleus was indicted in August 2023 and pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography, the use of the internet to entice a minor to engage in sexual conduct, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

HSI coordinated with law enforcement in the Philippines to "secure convictions abroad of the involved child sex traffickers," the USDOJ explained.

“Harold Daleus paid for the ongoing sexual abuse of numerous children, providing explicit instructions for the vile acts that he wanted to watch in real time,” said U.S. Attorney Romero. “Whether they’re here at home or half a world away, we must protect our vulnerable young kids from exploitation by predators and traffickers. This sentence ensures accountability for Daleus and some measure of justice for those he victimized.”

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, Allentown Resident Office, and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Priya T. De Souza and Tatum Wilson.

