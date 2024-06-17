Partly Cloudy 87°

Pedestrian, Driver Hospitalized In Palmer Township Crash: Authorities

A crash in a Giant parking lot sent two people to the hospital Monday morning, June 17, according to Palmer police. 

Scene from the Palmer Township crash on June 17.

Scene from the Palmer Township crash on June 17. 

 Photo Credit: Palmer Twp. Police Department
Authorities were called to the 801 S. 25th Street store around 11:15 a.m.

Police said a driver accelerated through the parking lot and hit a pedestrian before striking a pillar in front of the store. The pedestrian, 18, was hospitalized with "moderate" injuries. 

The driver was trapped in her car and extricated by Palmer firefighters, authorities said. She was hospitalized with "moderate to severe" injuries. 

Investigators believe the crash was caused by "mechanical or driver error." The driver was "not impaired or distracted," they said. 

Township codes officers inspected the store and found no structural damage, police added. 

